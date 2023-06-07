SSWSC alum nominated to U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Rookie Team at 14

On Tuesday, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced the 54-athlete roster that will represent the U.S. Snowboard Team in halfpipe, slopestyle and snowboardcross for the 2023-24 season.

Several familiar names will return to the team, like Steamboat’s Cody Winters, who will compete once again on the men’s pro snowboardcross team. The team will also feature a group of promising newcomers, including Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alum Rochelle “Rocke” Weinberg.

At just 14 years old, Weinberg is the youngest member of the U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Team. She got the call about her nomination for the women’s halfpipe rookie team Tuesday, and said she was bouncing off the walls after hearing the news.

“It is an honor representing the U.S. team; it has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl in Steamboat,” Weinberg said. “I’ve looked up to amazing athletes such as Taylor Gold, Lucas Foster and wanted to be just like them. It is a dream come true to be able to train and ride with such amazing, talented athletes on the team. I am excited for my future on the team.”

Weinberg put together a successful 2022-23 winter season, including third place finishes at Copper Mountain and in the Calgary Nor-Am Cup events, a European Cup in Austria and USSA Open Class Nationals.

“It was a good season that I had,” Weinberg said. “I competed in my first-ever FIS event. I’m glad I was 13 this year. I got to visit amazing places and ride with amazing people from around the world, and it was so much fun being with all of those people and visiting those amazing places.”

Weinberg began training with the SSWSC at 7 years old. The club encourages its young athletes to try their hand at all disciplines within a snow sport to learn the fundamental skills and apply them into one discipline they select as they get older.

Rocke Weinberg celebrates a third place finish in a Nor-Am Cup snowboard halfpipe event during the 2022-23 winter season. Julie Weinberg/Courtesy Photo

Though Weinberg has trained specifically in halfpipe over recent seasons, her background across all snowboarding disciplines has given her the chance to succeed in halfpipe at a high level.

Gate training at Howelsen Hill helped her with edge and speed in the pipe to get amplitude. Boardercross taught her how to pump and get even more amplitude. Working on the rails helped her to go on and off the lip of the halfpipe.

“Most importantly, my time at the club introduced me to my love for snowboarding, which has only grown, and I really thank them for that,” Weinberg said.

Off the snow, Weinberg is an avid rock climber, fly fisher, swimmer and more. Practicing these sports in the offseason has helped heighten her patience, focus, breathing and comfort in high places.

Weinberg thanks her parents, brother and coaches for their support over the years. She will do a lot of dryland training through the summer to get in “U.S. shape” for the halfpipe season.

Weinberg is waiting on a potential invitation to the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships in New Zealand at the end of August. She has met all of the selection criteria, but will find out over the next few days if she has been selected for the competition.

“I cannot wait to build off my success for next year and continue my progression,” Weinberg said.