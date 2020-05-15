SSWSC alum named freestyle athlete of the year

Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Jaelin Kauf maneuvers the final moguls at the U.S. Selections singles moguls finals at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jaelin Kauf, a freestyle moguls skier who skied with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, was named the freestyle athlete of the year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

Kauf, originally from Alta, Wyoming, podiumed four times this season on the World Cup circuit, including a win to finish her year ranked No. 3 in the world.

The moguls skier, who competes with the national team, attended the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and finished seventh in the women’s freestyle moguls competition.

She also won the award back in 2018.