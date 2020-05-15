SSWSC alum named freestyle athlete of the year
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jaelin Kauf, a freestyle moguls skier who skied with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, was named the freestyle athlete of the year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Kauf, originally from Alta, Wyoming, podiumed four times this season on the World Cup circuit, including a win to finish her year ranked No. 3 in the world.
The moguls skier, who competes with the national team, attended the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and finished seventh in the women’s freestyle moguls competition.
She also won the award back in 2018.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User