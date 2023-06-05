SSSD receives recognition from Colorado Department of Education and governor’s office

The Steamboat Springs School District was one of 11 school districts in the state to be recognized as “Accredited with Distinction” by the Colorado Department of Education.

The Colorado Department of Education recognized and celebrated schools and districts that won performance awards in the 2021-22 school year at a recent awards ceremony.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, schools that are Accredited with Distinction are considered to be among the highest performing districts. Districts chosen for this honor are either meeting or exceeding expectations on a majority of performance tasks.

To secure an Accredited with Distinction designation, a school district must earn 80% or more of possible points for the District Performance Frameworks, which measure student performance in academic achievement, academic growth, academic growth gaps and post-secondary and workforce readiness.

“We are proud to be one of the only districts in the state to continually earn this distinction,” said Superintendent Dr. Celine Wicks in a statement. “It shows our students are being challenged academically and are able to demonstrate their academic success through measurements outlined by the Colorado Department of Education.”

Soda Creek Elementary and North Routt Community Charter School also received the John Irwin Award, which is given to schools that demonstrate exceptional academic achievement over time. Both schools received an “Exceeds Expectations” rating on the Academic Achievement indicator of the School Performance Frameworks, reflecting exceptional performance in math, English language arts and science.

“Our staff works hard every day to make sure our students have every opportunity to go above and beyond,” said Jaime Passchier, principal and head of school at NRCCS. “It’s an honor to see our hard work garner recognition.”

Soda Creek Elementary also received the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award, which is given to schools that demonstrate exceptional student growth.

On the school performance framework that is used by the state to evaluate schools, these schools exceed expectations related to students’ academic growth and meet or exceed expectations on the indicator related to academic growth gaps.

“We set high expectations for our students at all levels of their academic careers, and I am proud of our students and staff for rising to meet the challenge,” said Amy Bohmer, principal of Soda Creek Elementary.