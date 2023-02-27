SSSD names principal for Steamboat Springs High School

On Monday, Feb. 27, the Steamboat Springs School District announced that Jay Hamric will become the next principal of Steamboat Springs High School.

Interim Principal Ron Peterson is expected to finish the current school year, and Hamric should take over as principal at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

According to the school district, Hamric is currently the district’s director of teaching and learning. Over the last five years, he was heavily involved in creating the district’s strategic plan. Additionally, Hamric has helped create support systems for students moving to the U.S. with language and cultural barriers and spearheaded efforts to install culturally responsive teaching practices.

“The decision to shift from my current position weighs heavily on my heart,” Hamric said in a statement. “Yet, I feel strongly compelled to serve my community in a more focused role. The opportunity to work collaboratively with SSHS staff to build on the many strengths and successes of the school is invigorating. Together, we can take SSHS into a bright future as a shining star of Steamboat, the state of Colorado and the planet.”

Hamric has served as a school administrator for the past 18 years, including roles as a high school principal in West Virginia, school director in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and elementary, middle and high school principal at schools in China.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a teaching certification from the College of William & Mary, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Lehigh University.

According to the school district, Hamric plans to foster a culture at the high school that supports positive relationships and high expectations while creating a culture of collective leadership that allows all voices to be heard.

“We had an excellent pool of applicants for the position, but ultimately Jay rose to the top,” Superintendent Celine Wicks said. “Jay’s ability to interact and engage with students is commonly described as ‘magical,’ and we couldn’t think of a better person to be at the helm of SSHS.”