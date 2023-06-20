SSSD dispels rumors that it promotes gender transition of students without parents’ knowledge

Advocacy organizations in town are showing support for the Steamboat Springs School District as it sets the record straight about its policies regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students amid the spread of inaccurate information and accusations.

The controversy stems from misunderstandings of the school district policy that, according to the district, is meant to create a safe learning environment for all students and ensure every student has equal access to school programs and activities.

The policy called AC-E-4 states that students may inform a school staff member of their strong desire to be consistently recognized at school using their chosen gender identity, and this request should be acted upon respectfully. It requires that the school shall accept the gender identity that each student asserts; and there is no medical or mental health diagnosis or treatment threshold that students must meet in order to have their gender identity recognized and respected.

The district said the policy is in compliance with Colorado House Bill 21-1108 that expanded prohibitions against discrimination and guaranteed legal protections regardless of “disability, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, national origin, or ancestry.”

Comments made on social media posts and flyers found throughout Steamboat have made accusations that the district is allowing students to change aspects of themselves such as their gender, pronouns, and names, without informing parents. The comments and flyers indicated that district employees are “groomers” because of this.

The school district clarified that this in fact is not its policy and that these accusations are false.

“We have seen some comments on social media and information posted around town that doesn’t clarify what our policy AC-E-4 is actually in regards to,” said Laura Milius, director of communications for the district. “It was reaching a level where we thought it was appropriate to make our voices heard and just correct some of that information about the policy.”

Superintendent Dr. Celine Wicks wrote a letter to the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today due to the accusations.

In the letter, she said that the district felt compelled to address the intent behind its policy due to the misinformation that guardians of students are excluded from conversations regarding transitioning genders or changing pronouns. She said that the policy explicitly encourages the involvement of parents in these situations.

Accusations first manifested over social media and then began appearing on flyers that were seen in various locations in Steamboat. Chelsie Holmes, chair of Yampa Valley Pride, noted one of the instances that made her aware of the situation was someone bringing one of these flyers found in the Walmart parking lot to the attention of the Yampa Valley Pride committee.

“I think that the poster was an escalation because it went from online to suddenly actually physically going out in the real world and doing things like that,” Holmes said. “I found that alarming.”

It is unknown who was making and dispersing these flyers. Comments and posts on social media have been made from people’s personal accounts.

The Steamboat Team to Disrupt Antisemitism and Discrimination (STAND) is sending a letter of support for the school district in conjunction with Yampa Valley Pride and Better Tomorrow. The letter states the group supports the AC-E-4 policy, not only because it is necessary to comply with the law, but because it protects transgender students who are among the most at-risk to bullying, mental health issues and suicide.

School resource officer Lisa Eifling said that the school district and the Steamboat Springs Police Department support free speech but are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all individuals and groups.

“As a school resource officer, my goal is always to ensure the safety, comfort and healthy development of all the students and staff,” Eifling said. “I want to maximize social integration for the students and minimize stigmatization and discrimination.”