SSSD Board of Education: Congratulations to the Class of 2022

At this moment, we would like to pause and celebrate the Class of 2022 and the graduates of Steamboat Springs and Yampa Valley High Schools.

This week is a special week for our seniors, family, friends, and community. So let’s honor and celebrate this occasion with them.

Students in our high schools have shown up with grit, determination, and perseverance despite the obstacles these last couple of years, skills they will use for the rest of their lives.

They have risen to the occasion with incredible achievements and have made extraordinary contributions to our community and society. Along with high school academics, our students completed associate’s degrees, are state champions, broke records, and qualified for state in their sport.

They received welding certifications, produced signs in wood shop class for our local trails, performed at Carnegie Hall, participated in Special Olympic races, produced musicals, marched for causes, started and led clubs for meaningful and relevant causes, danced competitively, and completed internships all over the valley.

They were Science Olympiads, Knowledge Bowl winners, academic letter recipients, and National Honor Society Members. The list goes on and is far too long to include everything here.

They will leave us and defend our country in our military, be the next inventors, doctors, nurses, teachers, electricians, and politicians. Let’s shine the spotlight on their accomplishments and wish them all the best in the next chapter of their lives.

It takes a community to raise our students, so we all have reason to celebrate. Thank you to the dedicated parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, school staff, administrators, businesses, and community members who have made this moment possible.

Congratulations, Class of 2022! Your next adventure awaits!

— Steamboat Springs Board of Education members Katy Lee, Chresta Brinkman, Lara Craig, Kim Brack, and Alissa Merage