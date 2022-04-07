SSPD names leadership award after Detective Sergeant Jeff Wilson

Jeff Wilson, a detective sergeant with the Steamboat Springs Police Department who passed away two years ago, is being honored with the department establishing its Leader of the Year Award in his name.

Courtesy photo

A few days after the two-year anniversary of the passing of Jeff Wilson, the Steamboat Springs Police Department is honoring him by establishing the Leader of the Year Award in his name.

“This achievement award now bears the name of Detective Sergeant Jeff Wilson and will serve as a constant reminder to always do your best when you put on the badge,” said Police Chief Sherry Burlingame. “Jeff will always have a special place in the heart of this department as well as with the men and women who knew and served with him.”

The Detective Sergeant Jeff Wilson Leader of the Year award will be presented annually to someone who embraces the values of integrity, compassion and service. In addition, the award will honor how the recipient leads and serves the Steamboat Springs community just as Wilson distinctively did during his career.

“I think about Jeff every day and his many talents are what truly amazed me about him,” Police Commander Jerry Stabile said. “His influence is felt every day within our department and across the community, and this award will continue his legacy and drive people to always be their best.”

Members of the Steamboat Springs Police Department, Routt County Sheriff Office, District Attorney’s Office, North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue along with Wilson’s family joined together Tuesday to make the announcement, share stories about the detective and remember Wilson, who lost his battle with cancer two years ago.

As the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported last year, Wilson got his start in law enforcement with the Hutchinson, Kansas, police department in October 1998. He then spent 10 years with the Hesston, Kansas, police department before moving to Steamboat Springs in November 2011.

He was a patrol officer before being promoted to patrol sergeant in 2013. In 2018, he became the department’s first detective sergeant and worked several high-profile cases.

In addition to his work as an investigator, he was responsible for coordinating rapid response training sessions across the county and surrounding area to ensure that first responders, including police, fire, and medical personnel, were prepared for the worst-case scenario of an active shooter. He also served as a volunteer with the North Routt Fire Protection District.