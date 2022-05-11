SSPD names interim police commander

David Pearson

Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Police Department has hired David Pearson as interim police commander.

“Commander Pearson is a strong leader with an extensive background in policing and is an excellent addition to Steamboat Springs,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a news release. “I’m pleased David agreed to help lead the department until a permanent commander is selected.”

Burlingame hired Pearson, a retired lieutenant with 31 years of law enforcement experience, to assist in overseeing patrol and administrative operations while the department conducts a hiring process to fill two commander positions this summer.

Pearson retired from Ft. Collins Police Services in November 2021. He brings a breadth of experience in patrol and special operations, investigations, and training.

During his career, Pearson served as an acting assistant chief for Investigations, director of the Fort Collins Police Academy and commander of the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, as well as several other supervisory and management roles.

“I am very excited about this unique opportunity to work in Steamboat Springs,” Pearson said. “I look forward to working with this great organization and this wonderful community.”

Pearson is skilled in government, law enforcement, emergency management, special operations, less lethal tools and tactics, patrol, and firearms handling. In addition, his consulting company conducts training on a variety of topics across the country. Pearson is also actively involved with the National Tactical Officers Association.

Commander Pearson has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and police science and a master’s degree in organizational leadership.