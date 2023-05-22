SSPD: Mishap involving poison meant for voles sparks concern among pet owners

Steamboat Springs police are assuring pet owners that an investigation has not found anything to substantiate reports that someone has been poisoning dogs at a local dog park.

According to SSPD, information recently began circulating about possible dog poisonings at a local dog park, and the department’s animal control officers immediately looked into it.

“No individual is actively targeting dogs and no poison has been found within the Rita Valentine Dog Park,” Police Commander Rich Brown said in a news release issued Monday. “Once we were aware of the situation, we wasted no time in working through the investigation to determine if something nefarious was in the works.”

However, police say that at this time no poison was found in Rita Valentine Park. However, police did apparently discover that bait was being used in an adjacent neighborhood to battle a vole infestation, which the area is experiencing after having such a long and snowy winter.

Police explained that with no intention of harming anyone’s pets, some residents were trying to rid their property of voles using green blocks that poison the rodents. After speaking with witnesses, animal control determined that one dog in a nearby neighborhood had gotten sick from ingesting this poison and another dog was seen chewing on similar green brick.

Both dogs have been treated and are responding well, according to police. Additionally, four other dogs underwent preventive measures because they were in the same area or associated with the two sick animals.

“This incident is a strong reminder there can be unintended consequences with our actions,” Animal Control Officer Jennifer Good said. “While an isolated instance, this is a good reminder to any resident considering using this method to deal with rodents to follow all safety requirements and utilize a bait station. Better yet, contact a pest control professional.”

Rita Valentine Dog Park remains open. If someone’s pet shows any signs of poisoning or was seen getting ahold of one of these blocks, the owner should contact their veterinarian immediately.