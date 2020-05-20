SSHS senior athletes honored with parade of cars (with video)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Senior athletes at Steamboat Springs High School were honored with a parade of cars on Friday, May 15. Each team took a different route, passing by each senior’s home before swinging by the high school and concluding at the Knoll Lot.

The rain was coming down hard when the processions started, but the clouds were breaking as the cars all came together at the base of Steamboat Resort.

Steamboat Springs High School spring sport seniors were recognized with a parade of sorts that drove by each of their houses before ending at the Knoll Lot on Friday, May 15.

Shelby Reardon

Shelby Reardon

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat Springs High School spring sport seniors were recognized with a parade of sorts that drove by each of their houses before ending at the Knoll Lot on Friday, May 15. They drove by a sign in front of Gardner Field.

Shelby Reardon

Shelby Reardon

Shelby Reardon

Shelby Reardon

