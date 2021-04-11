Squatting shoe thief: The Record for Saturday, April 10

Saturday, April 10, 2021

1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about an apartment that was playing loud music and yelling near the 3400 block of Columbine Drive. Officers made contact with the noisy neighbors and issued them a warning.

6:41 a.m. Officers received a call from a Steamboat resident that said when they woke up, a drunk person was in their home near the corner of Walton Creek Road and Village Drive. When they confronted the person, they ran off, allegedly stealing a pair of shoes on their way out. Officers were unable to locate the squatting shoe thief.

1 p.m. Officers were called about a dog that was not on a leash near the 300 block of River Road. When they arrived on the scene, officers were unable to locate the dog.

1:18 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Steamboat officers supported ski patrol after two skiers collided on Short Cut run at Steamboat Resort. One person was brought to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

2:01 p.m. Officers took a report of some graffiti near the 900 block of Confluence Avenue. Officers have dealt with similar graffiti in this area multiple times before.

7:55 p.m. A man walking around yelling “I don’t care; call the cops,” near Walton Pond Circle, got exactly what he asked for when Steamboat officers received a call about the man. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the yelling individual.

Total incidents: 26

• Steamboat officers responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.