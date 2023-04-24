Spring waterline flushing slated for May

Beginning May 1, 2023, Steamboat Springs' water team will begin flushing the city's main waterline network.

City of Steamboat Springs/ Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs’ water team will start its annual controlled flushing of the main waterline network beginning the first week of May and continuing throughout the spring.

The goal is to keep water quality at top levels and ensure that fire hydrants are operational, according to the city.

“We will be starting May 1 weather permitting, and continue throughout the summer,” said Brian Morse, Steamboat’s water and sewer distribution and collection supervisor. “There’s over 600 fire hydrants to test.”

In a news release, Distribution and Collection System Manager Michelle Carr explained that this is all in effort to provide fire protection and potable water to local homes and businesses.

According to the Water & Utilities department, this flushing is necessary to remove sediment that naturally settles in pipes over time, especially during low-flow periods. The program also allows fire hydrants to be serviced and tested to ensure they are in proper working condition.

Residents may experience discolored water and fluctuating water pressures during the annual testing and service. However, city officials noted that these instances should clear up quickly.

To clear the water, residents can run cold water from a bathtub for 10 to 15 minutes. If this does not work, residents are encouraged to turn off the tub faucet and wait 30 to 60 minutes before attempting to clear the line again.

Residents may contact the Water & Utilities department at 970-871-6303 or reach out directly to Carr or Morse. Water & Utilities information is also available at SteamboatSprings.net/water.