Spring jazz series with The Cat Pack continues at the library
news@steamboatpilot.com
Bud Werner Library’s live jazz series continues this month with an opportunity to listen to the music while learning more about the genre from an accomplished band of local musicians.
A free performance by The Cat Pack starts at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, in Library Hall.
The Cat Pack includes Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, whose love of jazz has brought them together to explore the art while sharing for all to enjoy.
People are invited to listen to live music and learn more about the history of the tunes during a casual, hourlong concert and conversation. Go to SteamboatLibrary.org/events/MayJazz for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Spring jazz series with The Cat Pack continues at the library
Bud Werner Library’s live jazz series continues this month with an opportunity to listen to the music while learning more about the genre from an accomplished band of local musicians.