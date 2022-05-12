Spring jazz series with The Cat Pack continues at the library

Bud Werner Library’s live jazz series continues this month with an opportunity to listen to the music while learning more about the genre from an accomplished band of local musicians.

A free performance by The Cat Pack starts at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, in Library Hall.

The Cat Pack includes Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, whose love of jazz has brought them together to explore the art while sharing for all to enjoy.

People are invited to listen to live music and learn more about the history of the tunes during a casual, hourlong concert and conversation. Go to SteamboatLibrary.org/events/MayJazz for more information.