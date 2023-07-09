Spring Creek Fire update: Containment at 39% with more hot, dry weather on the way
“Exceptionally dry air” later this week could lead to increased activity from the Spring Creek Fire, an update Sunday from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team states.
While hot temperatures are forecast to persist all week, extremely dry air is also expected Tuesday through Thursday.
“That could be a factor driving fire activity since fire behavior specialists noted this fire consistently reacts to direct sunlight and the drying and preheating of fuel,” the update states.
The Spring Creek Fire is located southwest of Parachute and began June 24 and exploded in size during high heat and strong winds on June 26. It is currently 3,286 acres in size and roughly 39% contained.
There are 531 firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze currently and aerial units involved in efforts include helicopters, drones and more.Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. No evacuations are currently in place. For public lands closures, go to http://www.blm.gov or http://www.fs.usda.gov for the most up-to-date information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.