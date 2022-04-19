Spring cleaning planned for city’s water mains

With the arrival of spring, Steamboat Springs will soon be working on its annual flush of the city’s water pipes.

System flushing is essential to clear out sediment that settles in pipes, which accumulate more during winter due to a lower flow, according to the city. The fire hydrants in town, of which there are over 1,000, will be serviced and inspected as well.

Crews plan to start flushing out the system starting the first week of May and will continue work throughout spring. During testing and service, it’s possible to experience discolored water and fluctuation of water pressure.

The city’s water team says the water typically clears up pretty quickly, and residents can run cold water from a bathtub for 10 to 15 minutes minutes to help clear the water.

In the unlikely event the water doesn’t clear up, the city recommends turning off water and waiting 30 to 60 minutes before attempting to clear the line again.