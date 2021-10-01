Spreading some daisy sunshine at Casey’s Pond

Girl Scout Daisy Troop members, from left, Isa Wilson, Rosa Branson, Olivia Roesink, Payten Northrop and Elizabeth Timmins give flowers to Casey’s Pond resident Lee Garth.

Community group visitors, with masks, are coming back to Casey’s Pond, including Girl Scout Daisy Troop 56345 of 6- and 7-year-old girls from Steamboat Springs.

The Daisy Troop recently delivered flowers to residents at the senior living complex in Steamboat and also sang a few of their favorite Girl Scout songs.

Troop co-leader Heather Roesink said the girls put together bouquets and cards funded through their work of selling Girl Scout cookies last fall. The girls came up with their own ideas for what service projects they wanted to complete.

“The girls decided they wanted to do something locally, and they wanted to do something that would make someone happy because COVID had kept everyone isolated,” Roesink said. “The girls decided because they are Daisies, they wanted to take daisy flowers to those most impacted by COVID.”

“This was such a sweet moment,” said Melissa Lahay, Casey’s Pond director of marketing. “This is one of the first groups that have visited inside the community since COVID. The girls brought so many smiles to the residents.”

The local Girl Scout Daisy Troop is sponsored by parents Roesink and Erin Wilson and includes members Rosa Branson, Payten Northrop, Olivia Roesink, Elizabeth Timmins and Isa Wilson.

Casey’s Pond resident Bob Smith receives daisy flowers from troop member Olivia Roesink.

Girl Scout Daisy Troop members from Steamboat Springs include, from left, Elizabeth Timmins, Rosa Branson, Olivia Roesink, Isa Wilson and Payten Northrop.

