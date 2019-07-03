Spoke Talk: Routt County Riders loves volunteers

Last week’s trail work day at Flash of Gold had more than 30 volunteers, each equipped with loppers, trimmers and rakes. With such a great turnout, we were able to clear the entire trail from the Dry Lake parking lot to BTR in just about 3.5 hours.

Trail work is one way to get involved in the local cycling community, and we also have several exciting upcoming cycling events that need your help.

July 20: Tour de Steamboat

The annual nonprofit Tour de Steamboat with more than 1,200 riders and five different routes is looking for volunteers on Saturday, July 20. Opportunities include: aid stations, set up, tear down, barbecue and course marshals. Contact event co-director Abi Slingsby at abislingsby@hotmail.com or at https://signup.com/go/LeekOhC.

July 20 to 21: Steamboat Enduro Race

Info: https://revolutionenduro.com/july-20-and-21-2019-steamboat-springs-colorado-enduro

Saturday: Nipple Peak & Prospector

Sunday: Grouse and BTR

Email Emily at encromer@gmail.com to volunteer.

Aug. 10 to 11: Steamboat Honey Stinger

Two days of racing on Emerald Mountain.The Steamboat Stinger is also a fundraiser for Partners in Routt County (local youth mentoring group) and the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund. Volunteer: https://www.honeystinger.com/steamboat-stinger.

Aug. 22: Colorado Classic

The only women’s standalone road race in the Western Hemisphere is coming to Steamboat. Volunteer opportunities include: course marshall, venue volunteer. Info: coloradoclassic.com/2019-colorado-classic-volunteer.

Trail work days with Routt County Riders:

Locations determined the week of the work days. All work days are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information will be updated on Facebook, Happenings in Steamboat Pilot & Today, and our website, routtcountyriders.org the week of the event. Sign up and find dates at https://routtcountyriders.org/volunteer.

Tuesday night Work and Jump Jams, Bear River Bike Park

Every Tuesday night at 4 to 7 p.m. through September, weather permitting. We hope that you will consider signing up to help for one of these events. Volunteers make our events and our trails possible. It’s also a great way to meet new people, do something fun, and give back to the community. We hope to see you out there.

Heather Jones is with Routt County Riders.