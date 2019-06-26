Spoke Talk: Routt County hires executive director

Time to pass the cycling advocacy torch.

Routt County Riders welcomes Laraine Martin as its new executive director. Since finishing graduate school at the University of Denver, Martin has been involved in nonprofit management for the past ten years. She worked for Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for seven years managing field operations and project implementation.

Through that position she worked closely with land managers and nonprofit partners, including Routt County Riders, and gained an understanding of trail and land management practices. The past winter Martin was the program and events coordinator for Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, traveling statewide for fundraisers and community outreach events.

Although perhaps the most advantageous experience for her new position is her three years with the Peace Corps. She will surely continue the collaborative and community-based advocacy efforts for Routt County Riders and is excited to help the organization grow through strategic planning and organizational navigation.

Martin is primarily a mountain biker but often road bikes on the Front Range and when training for triathlons.

“My favorite rides in Steamboat are the Divide Ride, Creekside, and of course, a speedy whip down NPR on Emerald to put a smile on my face. How can you not smile on NPR?” Martin Said.

Marin is also an avid backcountry skier and outdoor enthusiast, with her engine running on strong coffee and the occasional sprinkle donut.

My past three years with Routt County Riders has been filled with collaborative partnerships, amazing new trails, and an admirable passion within the community for expanding and connecting our cycling infrastructure. I hope that Steamboat continues to recognize the importance of diversifying our trail system.

As I leave the Yampa Valley, I am sending my gratitude and encouragement to the hard-working advocates and land managers in all of their current and future trail decisions. It is certainly tough to say goodbye to such an amazing organization and board, but I am confident Routt County Riders will be in great hands.

Congratulations, Laraine, and happy trails.

Kelly Northcutt is the former executive director of Routt County Riders.