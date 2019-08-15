Spoke Talk: It’s bike race season in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If summer is bike season in Steamboat Springs, August is bike racing season. Including last weekend’s Steamboat Stinger mountain bike race, we are blessed with four world-class races in only four weeks. Whether you volunteer, spectate or participate, your involvement will help ensure the ongoing success of these terrific events:

SBT GRVL

SBT GRVL is a new gravel race in Steamboat taking place on Sunday, Aug. 18. A total of 1,500 cyclists from 49 states and 10 countries, age 12 to 74, will come to Steamboat to race one of the three distance options: SBT Black 141 miles, SBT Blue 100 miles or SBT Green 37 miles. There will be 120 professional athletes, as well as age group athletes, competing for the $28,000 prize purse, which will be distributed equally to the top male and female racers.

In addition to investing in the racers, SBT GRVL is committed to investing in the community with local partnerships. A portion of event proceeds will go to Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s cycling program and Community Agriculture Alliance.

Community members are invited to attend the SBT Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 on Yampa Street and celebrate with the race finishers throughout the day on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Colorado Classic

The 2019 Colorado Classic is the only standalone women’s professional stage race in North America. This race raises the bar toward equality in pro cycling, with a quadrupled prize purse, team stipends, live streaming and longer, more challenging routes. The race will kick off with Stage 1 in Steamboat at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

Come out and watch the action and see some of the top women’s racers take on the roads of Routt County. If you can’t be there in person, be sure to watch online. With free live video streaming coverage each day of the race, the Colorado Classic will put women’s cycling and Routt County on a global stage.

Steamboat Springs Stage Race

After 10 years, the Steamboat Springs Stage Race, sponsored by the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute, is back again for the 11th edition, bringing local and regional competitive road racers together for three hard days of racing. The event continues to be the top pro-amateur race in the Rocky Mountains, giving racers at all levels a challenging and fun race over three stages around Routt County.

The racing starts with a Saturday individual time trial on Colorado Highway 131/River Road, followed by a Sunday morning road race west of town, and culminating with a Labor Day downtown criterium race around Oak and Pine streets. Fastest time across all three stages makes the winner. This community event brings together local sponsors, local racers, volunteers, and once again, a portion of the event proceeds go to support Steamboat Velo, Bicycle Colorado, LiftUp Food Bank and Routt County Humane Society.

See you out there.

Ian London is a Routt County Riders board member.