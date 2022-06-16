Spoke Talk: Find joy in trail building

Routt County Riders has projects planned on trails across the county this summer.

Routt County Riders/Courtesy photo

Hey Steamboat cyclists! I’m Kat and this summer, I have the privilege of stepping into the Program & Events Coordinator role for Routt County Riders. I am beyond excited to take on this position and have big shoes to fill.

Like many people in Steamboat, I’m a transplant here. I showed up in 2019 for a great job opportunity at Casey’s Pond. Before I even unpacked all the boxes, I started volunteering with Routt County Riders as a way to meet new people and get to know the trail systems around town.

Three years, one pandemic, and a mild career crisis later, I’m ecstatic to finally step into these shoes with RCR. This town is brimming with so much community activism, enthusiasm for volunteering, and members dedicated to (and skilled at) trail work.

As a volunteer, I have been able to help build new trails, improve old trails, and give a smile (or a snack) to a tourist as a trail ambassador. Each trail work day and trail interaction has been rewarding and now, when I ride through sections I’ve dug into, it brings me a sense of pride and joy. Hearing others talk about the trail work projects that RCR has worked on is even more special!

Now, I look forward to hosting these unique opportunities for this community and its visitors.

We’ve got a huge lineup of trail work days this season with exciting projects that include:

Improving the Ridge/Rotary connector trail

Putting new signs up on Emerald (made by our high school woodshop class)

A reroute on Hudson

Further improvements to BTR and Soda Mountain

Trail building and improvements at Cedar Mountain

Eliminating social trails at Oak Creek Bike Park

Highway 131 Cleanups

Volunteer trail work can be an extremely rewarding experience. It gives participants a sense of pride and ownership over the sections of trails that they work on. It also helps to build a sense of community and promotes the growth of our own hometown trail systems and fosters the growth of tourism, ultimately feeding our economy.

On a typical trail work day, you can expect to spend 4-5 hours outdoors, hiking to the designated area of trail, and maybe digging, cutting, pruning, or tamping down different areas of the trail. On other occasions, you may be involved in the building of a new trail. Imagine helping design your next favorite brap line! Trail work days are good for individuals, families, or couples and are also great as corporate work days. Each trail work day is complete with locally sponsored lunch and cold, refreshing beverages.

Routt County Riders hopes more people can find joy in a sense of ownership by volunteering to work on trails this summer.

Routt County Riders/Courtesy photo

We love our volunteers and would love for you to join us for a trail work day this season. Check our events calendar for upcoming dates, stay in the know with our monthly newsletter, or join as a member to support everything that Routt County Riders does for the community.

Come find joy in giving back to the trails you know and love so much. If you have any questions about trail work days, or suggestions and ideas for where we could do good, feel free to reach out to me at kat@routtcountyriders.org .