Spoke Talk: Bikepacking offers fun, adventure

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A while ago, I did not really love mountain biking, but last weekend, I did something really cool that I have never done before. I went bikepacking.

Bikepacking is where you put packs on your bikes, and you pack things like a tent, food, water and sleeping bags. You go biking, and then you camp at night, and then ride more the next day. I thought it was really fun. I would like to do it, again.

For my first bikepacking trip, we drove to Breckenridge and rode the Peaks Trail all the way to Frisco. From Frisco, we rode about 8 miles of bike path back to the car in Breckenridge. When we started off, I was worried it was going to be a bit long for me, but once we got to the real trailhead to the Peaks Trail, I told myself I could do it.

It was hard, but after about three long hours of riding, we found a good campsite and set up the tent. It was so nice there. It was quiet and a little cold.

I was so hungry that my mouth was watering. When the Mountain House backpackers meals were ready to eat, I nearly jumped with joy. When I had my first bite of food, it tasted so good. I guess anything tastes good when you are biking all day.

After eating the real dinner foods, we ate the raspberry crumble. It was another backpacker meal, but this one was a dessert. It was like raspberry sauce and then you added chocolate cookie crumbs. Once it was mixed, it looked like bear poop. It tasted amazing, so it did not really matter, and it was something to laugh at.

We slept in our tent, and thank god, we remembered the rainfly because it rained all night. When we woke up in the morning, the skies were clear, and I was rested.

After we started riding that day, I slid on a root on a steep hill and went over my handlebars. It hurt a lot. I skinned my knee and hurt my shoulder. We sat for a while, but then we kept on riding. After we got to Frisco, we had about 8 miles of riding on the core trail back to our car in Breckenridge.

I did it!

Gigi Lobeck is a 10-year-old Routt County resident and cyclist.