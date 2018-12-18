Spitting on car: The Record for Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

2:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person who had slurred speech and seemed confused. Police determined the person was in Granby.

9:11 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who had their car spit on in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. It was part of an ongoing dispute.

1:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in first block of Ninth Street.

1:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who had unauthorized charges on their credit card in the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Way.

5:10 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 300 block of River Road.

Recommended Stories For You

9:49 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who was having difficulty breathing at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

10:03 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 26200 block of Hidden Mesa Drive.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat police had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.