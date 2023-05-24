Spirit Challenge Run for Autism takes off Saturday morning

The Steamboat Springs Running Series is preparing to host the Spirit Challenge Run for Autism on Saturday at Steamboat Springs Middle School.

There will be a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer run/walk open to all ages and an 800-meter kids fun run that will start and finish at the middle school.

Registration is available online at runningseries.com and will also be offered on race day starting at 8 a.m. Both the 5K and 10K races will start at 9 a.m. with the kids fun run beginning at 9:15 a.m.



For more information, go to runningseries.com or contact Pam Wooster at pamelajo927@gmail.com.