Speedy Soroco has state in mind

Soroco sophomore Peyton Parker looks for an open teammate during a game against Mead in the 2019 Steamboat Shootout on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you catch yourself whipping your head left and right at a Soroco High School girls basketball game, you aren’t alone. The Rams are fast.

Longtime head coach David Bruner wants his girls to move the ball up and down the court with speed and put up as many shots as they can. That style of play has earned Soroco success in the last decade, and Bruner has no plans to change that approach.

“We’ve been the winningest program for the last 10 years in Routt County. That’s what we expect still,” Bruner said. “We expect to win 13 to 15 games, have a chance to be in the district championship game and have a chance to win it. (We expect) to play in regionals like we have six out of the last seven years. Those are our same expectations.”

Sophomore Kayedence Bruner echoed those goals, saying the team wants to host regionals before heading to state.

The Rams aren’t quite to the level they need to be at to still be playing late in the year, but every game, they make steps to get there. Soroco won its first game of the year and are now 3-3 after going 1-2 at the Steamboat Shootout. Coach Bruner said he brings his team to the Steamboat Shootout not to win but to improve as a squad, and they did both.

Soroco has three seniors in Kourtney Bruner, Morgan Geiger and Jadyn Ellis. Coach Bruner said they will no doubt be the leaders on the floor.

Dec. 5-7: Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33

Soroco at Meeker Shootout: 4th, W vs. Lotus 44-26, L vs. Moffat County 60-35, L vs. Meeker 63-33 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33

Steamboat Shootout, L vs Mead, 38-32, W vs. Steamboat Springs 44-34, W vs. Eagle Valley 49-33 Dec. 16: Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28

Soroco at Battle Mountain, W 44-28 Dec. 21: Caprock at Soroco

Caprock at Soroco Jan. 4: South Park at Soroco

South Park at Soroco Jan. 11: Soroco at West Grand

Soroco at West Grand Jan. 17: Soroco at DeBeque

Soroco at DeBeque Jan. 24: Hayden at Soroco

Hayden at Soroco Jan. 25: Soroco at North Park

Soroco at North Park Jan. 31: Rangely at Soroco

Rangely at Soroco Feb. 7: Soroco at Hotchkiss

Soroco at Hotchkiss Feb. 8: Soroco at Paonia

Soroco at Paonia Feb. 13: Soroco at Meeker

Soroco at Meeker Feb. 14: Plateau Valley at Soroco

Plateau Valley at Soroco Feb. 21: Vail Christian at Soroco

Only a sophomore, Kayedence Bruner is also a leader in a way.

“I try to hype people up and get them going, kind of telling them where to be on the floor, when to be there,” she said.

The youngest Bruner is small but quick and agile. She moves the ball and shoots well, both from the three-point line and from close range. She led Soroco with 35 points over three games at the Steamboat Shootout.

“She’s a great ball player,” said David Bruner. “She does a lot of stuff for us.”

Kayedence isn’t the only young Ram on the floor. Sophomore Peyton Parker, who was sidelined for most of last winter with an injury, is back this year and ready to contribute at the varsity level.

Makinley Parker is the only junior on the varsity roster and, at 5-foot-8, provides a little height for the Rams.

“We expect Makinley to give us more points every night,” David said. “She’s starting to go to the basket more. I think that’ll happen.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.