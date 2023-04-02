SpEd Spotlight: Sharing a common language to open a new world

Katie Shanahan, an educator of the d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing for the Steamboat Springs School District, has been working with Alex Jaquez Hernandez, a fifth grader at Soda Creek Elementary, to help him and his family learn to communicate using American Sign Language since his family moved to Steamboat Springs from Mexico.

Alejandro (Alex) Jaquez Hernandez, a deaf fifth grader at Soda Creek Elementary, and his family moved to Steamboat Springs from Mexico. With English spoken at school and Spanish spoken at home and few resources to help him learn either, Alex had limited language and means of communication for most of his life. He had difficulty relating to others how he felt or what he needed. Understandably, this caused Alex to sometimes act out due to his frustration with his limited means of communication.

Enter Katie Shanahan. She is an educator of the d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing for the Steamboat Springs School District. For the past two years, she has facilitated programs and instruction to promote cognitive, academic, communication and language, behavioral and social, and physical development for d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing students within SSSD.

“The most rewarding part of my job is watching my students come out of their shells and communicate,” said Shanahan. “Working with my students for these two school years, I have seen unbelievable growth.”

Shanahan works with Alex daily and has been teaching him American Sign Language, or ASL, as his first language. Shanahan is also working with Adela Burciaga Hernandez, Alex’s mom, to help her learn ASL so she and her son can share a common language and easily communicate with each other.

For instance, Shanahan will share videos of both her and Alex demonstrating different signs so she can get multiple interpretations of the sign and its meaning. Zayde Varela Arzaga, an interpreter and translator for the SSSD, has also been a big help in helping to communicate with his family.

He has blossomed since working with Shanahan and is finding new and creative ways to express himself. Now he can share how he loves playing games, watching movies, playing on the swings outside, and that his favorite color is orange. For people who don’t know ASL, he will use emojis on a phone to help share his thoughts and feelings.

“Alex has a lot of feelings he wants to share, and he is very smart,” said Shanahan. “It’s amazing to see how much he has grown.”

Alex Jaquez Hernandez, a fifth grader at Soda Creek Elementary, thrives in subjects like math, and he especially enjoys multiplication and addition, as well as science classes and hands-on experiments.

Alex is a visual learner and thrives with subjects like math because he can easily see the problems in front of him and come to answers quickly. He especially likes multiplication and addition. He also enjoys science and hands-on experiments. Hernandez loves seeing her son read his books in ASL and that he really enjoys reading.

“Hearing loss alone doesn’t affect the person’s cognition or other abilities,” said Shanahan. “They have the same capability to be inquisitive, kind, affectionate, intelligent, compassionate, etc., as anyone else. ACCESS is the word I would love anyone reading this to walk away with, if nothing else. The Deaf community just needs equal and appropriate access to things in a way that meets their needs.”

The Deaf community in Steamboat is small, but ASL is the third most commonly used language in the United States.

“It is so fun to learn and a truly beautiful language full of movement and emotion,” said Shanahan. “ I encourage anyone who has ever thought, ‘I’d love to learn sign language!’ to go out and do it!”

Centro de Atención SpED: Compartir una lengua común para abrir un mundo nuevo

Por: Comité Asesor de Educación Especial, Distrito Escolar de Steamboat Springs

Alejandro (Alex) Jaquez Hernández, un estudiante con discapacidad auditiva de quinto grado en la Primaria Soda Creek, y su familia se mudaron a Steamboat Springs desde México. Con el inglés hablado en la escuela y el español hablado en casa, y pocos recursos para ayudarlo a aprender cualquiera de los dos. Alex tuvo medios de comunicación limitados durante la mayor parte de su vida. Le costaba explicarle a los demás cómo se sentía o qué necesitaba. Como es comprensible, a veces Alex se comportaba fuera de lugar debido a la frustración que le producían sus medios de comunicación limitados.

Aquí entra Katie Shanahan. Educadora de personas con discapacidades auditivas en el Distrito Escolar de Steamboat Springs. Durante los últimos dos años, ha facilitado programas e instrucción para promover el desarrollo cognitivo, académico, de comunicación y lenguaje, conductual, social, y físico para los estudiantes con problemas de audición dentro del Distrito Escolar de Steamboat Springs.

“La parte más gratificante de mi trabajo es ver a mis estudiantes salir de sus caparazones y comunicarse”, dijo Shanahan. “Trabajando con mis alumnos durante estos dos años escolares he visto un crecimiento increíble”.

Shanahan trabaja con Alex a diario y le ha estado enseñando el lenguaje de signos americano, ASL, como primera lengua. Shanahan también está trabajando con Adela Burciaga Hernández, la madre de Alex, para ayudarla a aprender ASL para que ella y su hijo puedan compartir un lenguaje común y comunicarse fácilmente entre sí.

Por ejemplo, Shanahan compartirá vídeos de ella y Alex haciendo diferentes signos para que ella pueda obtener múltiples interpretaciones del signo y su significado. Zayde Varela Arzaga, intérprete y traductora del Distrito Escolar de Steamboat Springs, también ha sido de gran ayuda para comunicarse con su familia.

Ha florecido desde que trabaja con Shanahan y está encontrando formas nuevas y creativas de expresarse. Ahora puede contar que le encantan los juegos, ver películas, jugar en los columpios y que su color favorito es el anaranjado. Para las personas que no saben ASL, él utiliza los emojis en el teléfono para compartir sus pensamientos y sentimientos.

“Alex tiene muchos sentimientos que quiere compartir y es muy inteligente”, dice Shanahan. “Es increíble ver lo mucho que ha crecido”.

Alex aprende visualmente y se desenvuelve muy bien en asignaturas como matemáticas porque puede ver fácilmente los problemas que se le plantean y encontrar las respuestas rápidamente. Le gusta especialmente la multiplicación y la suma. También le gustan las ciencias y los experimentos prácticos.

“La pérdida de audición por sí sola no afecta a la cognición ni a otras capacidades de la persona”, dice Shanahan. “Tienen la misma capacidad de ser curiosos, amables, afectuosos, inteligentes, compasivos, etc. que cualquier otra persona. ACCESO es la palabra con la que me gustaría que se quedara cualquiera que lea esto. La Comunidad Sorda sólo necesita un acceso igual y apropiado a las cosas de una manera que satisfaga sus necesidades”.

La comunidad sorda de Steamboat es pequeña, pero el ASL es el tercer idioma más utilizado en Estados Unidos.

“Es tan divertido aprender un lenguaje verdaderamente hermoso lleno de movimiento y emoción”, dijo Shanahan. “Ánimo a cualquiera que haya pensado alguna vez:

‘¡Me encantaría aprender el lenguaje de signos!’, ¡que vaya y lo haga!”