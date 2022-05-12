Specialty Care clinic opens May 17
The newly renovated combined clinic space for UCHealth Specialty Care at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs opens Tuesday, May 17 with four of the seven clinics, and the additional offices opening later this month.
The 7,500-square-foot multi-specialty clinic located in Suite 1050 on the east side of the hospital complex will open to its first patients next week with appointments at the endocrinology, neurology, rheumatology, and pediatric heart and vascular offices.
The UCHealth relocated clinics for pulmonology as well as adult heart and vascular will open in the new hub on May 24, followed by clinics for pain management and for palliative care opening on June 1.
Patients should park in the east parking lot on the hospital campus and proceed through the Outpatient Pavilion to reach the combined clinic on the ground floor.
Construction work has been ongoing at the new hub since October 2021. The facility includes 15 exam rooms, one procedure room and an echo/stress room for heart and vascular patients.
YVMC officials say the Specialty Care combined location will increase ease for patients and efficiencies for staffing coverage. The consolidated space will house six full-time local doctors, two physician assistants and seven visiting specialist physicians from the Front Range who each serve in Steamboat about once a month for two-day stints.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Specialty Care clinic opens May 17
The newly renovated combined clinic space for UCHealth Specialty Care at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs opens Tuesday, May 17 with four of the seven clinics, and the additional offices opening later this…