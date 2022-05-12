Specialty Care clinic opens May 17

UCHealth Specialty Care, the newly renovated and combined multi-specialty clinic located at 1100 Central Park Drive, Suite 1050, will open to its first patients on Tuesday, May 17.

UCHealth/Courtesy photo

The newly renovated combined clinic space for UCHealth Specialty Care at Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs opens Tuesday, May 17 with four of the seven clinics, and the additional offices opening later this month.

The 7,500-square-foot multi-specialty clinic located in Suite 1050 on the east side of the hospital complex will open to its first patients next week with appointments at the endocrinology, neurology, rheumatology, and pediatric heart and vascular offices.

The UCHealth relocated clinics for pulmonology as well as adult heart and vascular will open in the new hub on May 24, followed by clinics for pain management and for palliative care opening on June 1.

Patients should park in the east parking lot on the hospital campus and proceed through the Outpatient Pavilion to reach the combined clinic on the ground floor.

Construction work has been ongoing at the new hub since October 2021. The facility includes 15 exam rooms, one procedure room and an echo/stress room for heart and vascular patients.

YVMC officials say the Specialty Care combined location will increase ease for patients and efficiencies for staffing coverage. The consolidated space will house six full-time local doctors, two physician assistants and seven visiting specialist physicians from the Front Range who each serve in Steamboat about once a month for two-day stints.

The waiting room at the new combined UCHealth Specialty Care clinic awaits patients.

UCHealth/Courtesy photo

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.