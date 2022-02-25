Special Avalanche Advisory in effect for Steamboat, Flat Tops area

avalanche forecast, steamboat flattops



A Special Avalanche Advisory is in effect for all mountainous areas in Colorado, including Steamboat and the Flat Tops region, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The advisory went into effect Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. and will expire on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 p.m.

“You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche, and natural avalanches are possible,” the CAIC warns on its website. “You can trigger an avalanche from below or an adjacent slope. Avalanches can break wider and run further than you might expect. Traveling on or under slopes steeper than about 30 degrees is not recommended.”

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

Avalanche danger is a 3 on the CAIC’s 1-5 scale, or considerable, in the Steamboat, Flat Tops region through Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. Below treeline, the danger is moderate, or a 2 on both days.

It’s important, and potentially lifesaving, to check the avalanche forecast at Avalanche.state.co.us/forecasts/backcountry-avalanche/steamboat-flat-tops/ before venturing into the backcountry. Additionally, the CAIC posts weekly avalanche outlooks on Youtube.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.