SPEAK 2020 accepting submissions

The Young Bloods Collective's annual SPEAK — Performances From Women in the Yampa Valley is now accepting submissions.

Danielle Zimmerer Photography

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Inspired by the podcast 2 Dope Queens and playwright Eve Ensler and created by the Yampa Valley’s Emily Waldron in 2016, SPEAK is an hour-long event written and performed by women living in the Yampa Valley to share the local, modern female experience.

The upcoming 2020 event focuses on the theme “power and leadership” and will investigate the forces that shape our social landscapes, decisions, behaviors and even feelings of worth. These themes may be explored in everything from spoken word to slam poetry, stand-up comedy to dance.

Submissions for this event are being accepted through the end of December at youngbloodscollective.org/speak. Pieces may be performed by the person who submitted the entry; people submitting entries can also elect to have someone else perform their content.

SPEAK consists of three live performances: one in Hayden, one in Oak Creek and one in Steamboat Springs. Ahead of the event, there will be weekly rehearsals required for performers, and those who perform will be required to do so at all three events.

Questions about the event may be emailed to info@youngbloodscollective.org.

