‘Spamalot’ gives Steamboat seniors one more chance to step into the spotlight

Bridger Carlton plays the part of King Arthur while rehearsing a scene for the Steamboat Springs High School production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The show opened Thursday, March 23, and will offer additional performances at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, along with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are available at the high school office or at the door the night of the performance.

The bright lights of the theater are nothing new for Steamboat Springs High School senior Jake Washburn, but during a break between acts at rehearsal on Thursday, March 23, for “Spamalot,” the senior recognized this time feels different for him.

“Bittersweet is the perfect word for it,” said Washburn, who is playing the role of Patsy. “This troupe means a lot to me and it is genuinely like a family.”

Washburn has been in seven musicals and one play since his family moved to Steamboat Springs from Durango just before he entered eighth grade. This weekend, when the Steamboat Springs High School Drama Troupe presents Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” it will be the final show for him and nine other Steamboat Springs seniors including Bridger Carlton, Hayden Curry, Alivia Warren, Jaslynn Martinez, Maelin Moore, Bruce Hayes, Arianna Aguilar, Kevin Krupp, Natalia Craig-Ruegg and Lucy Travis.

“It’s sad that this is going to be my last chance to perform with them,” Washburn said. “It’s a really fun show, and everyone’s trying really hard to get this thing in shape and make sure that we put on an amazing performance.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s special because I’m graduating,” said Martinez, who is playing Lancelot. “I would say it’s special because of all the people that are here. Everyone is connected in some sort of way — like all the techies I’m friends with, everyone in the booth I’m friends with, I’m friends with all the directors and friends with everyone in the ensemble. Everyone is treated the same no matter what your role is.”

Martinez said she started singing with her aunt when she was 7, joined the choir in middle school and has been a part of the high school choir the past four years. She also plays three instruments and is looking forward to her final choir and band concerts in the next few weeks.

“The last show was my first musical ever,” Martinez said. “I have really zero acting experience, but I’ve got a lot of singing experience … I’m just hoping to improve my acting skills and learn how to work with other people as a team.”

Robin Vera plays the part of a guard while rehearsing a scene for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Moore is also excited about this weekend’s performances and is thrilled to be a part of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

“I actually grew up watching it with my dad, so it’s kind of close to home for me,” Moore said. “It’s cool that we’re doing this show, especially like, as my last show.”

The high school’s production of “Spamalot” — a musical based on the film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” — opened Thursday at the Steamboat Springs auditorium. The troupe will host additional performances at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, with a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale at the high school office and at the door for $10 for students, $15 for general admission and $35 for VIP tickets.

“I’ve had this community, this family of theater, that I could always fall back on, talk to and laugh with, and it allows me to become someone else who’s stupid for a while,” Washburn said. “These last four years have been lovely with the troupe … The theater is always there for everyone who takes part in it. It’s a place where we can be ourselves as genuinely as we can — even if it means being someone else.”

Rowan Tolstedt plays the part of Not Dead Fred alongside Kevin Krupp playing the part of a monk while rehearsing Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

Ruby Frank, the Lady of the Lake, and Bridger Carlton, King Arthur, share a scene during a dress rehearsal for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Jake Washburn plays the role of Patsy during a rehearsal for the production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 23, 2023, in the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

From left, actors Eva Mosher, playing Sir Galahad, and Hayden Curry, playing the part of Lady of The Lake, rehearse a scene for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

Alivia Warren, left, plays the part of Sir Robin as she shares a scene with Jaslynn Martinez, who plays Sir Lancelot, while rehearsing a scene for “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Actors Maelin Moore, the historian, and Charlotte Tuescher, the map holder, rehearse a scene for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

Ruby Frank, playing the part of the Lady of the Lake, sings during a rehearsal for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Jayme Mayne, playing the part of the mayor, rehearses a scene for “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Jake Washburn plays the role of Patsy during a rehearsal for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.

