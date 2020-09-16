Southworth promoted to STARS program director
STEAMBOAT SPRINS — Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, STARS, has promoted Ron Southworth to the position of program director.
Southworth started his career in adaptive recreation in 1996 at the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park. He moved to Steamboat in 2010 to join the team at STARS where he has held a variety of programming and volunteer manager roles.
“Ron’s years of adaptive expertise and passion will help the STARS staff and volunteers grow personally and professionally to help our program become a leader in the adaptive recreational industry,” said STARS Executive Director Gardner Flanigan in a news release. “Ron is beloved by participants, parents, volunteers and colleagues.”
“I can honestly say that there is nothing else in the world that I would rather do,” Southworth said in the release. “There are ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we made a difference in someone’s life. STARS isn’t my job; it’s my passion.”
STARS is a Steamboat-based nonprofit whose mission is to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities. STARS provides adaptive recreation programming for youth, adults and veterans with cognitive and physical disabilities.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User