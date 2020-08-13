Southwest Airlines extends its service into Yampa Valley Regional Airport, adds new direct flight to Dallas

A Southwest Airlines flight will no longer be a rare sight at Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Southwest Airlines Co. announced Thursday morning that it plans to expand its flight service into Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden.

The airline said it will extend service from early January to April with new flights added to its nonstop service.

The seasonal service will begin Dec. 19 and run to April 5, 2021, with three daily flights between Denver and Steamboat Springs, and a new once daily flight on Saturdays and Sundays between Dallas and Steamboat Springs.

“This year, customers are looking to experience more of the nation’s great outdoors. By linking both Denver and Dallas nonstop to Steamboat Springs, customers across a majority of our network will be able to reach the Rocky Mountains,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in a news release.

The Dallas-headquartered airline initially announced in February that it would begin serving the region with seasonal daily flights by the end of 2020. Initially, those flights were to be connections from Denver International Airport.

“Having Southwest pick Steamboat as their first winter seasonal, mountain airport is a game changer,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

The carrier’s full schedule is now available to be booked on its website. The airline is known for allowing up to two free checked bags, with a pair of skis, a snowboard, set of poles or pair of boots counting as one checked bag.

