Southwest Airlines announces start of daily service into Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden

Southwest Airlines is expected to begin offering daily flights into the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden at the end of 2020.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Southwest Airlines is the latest major airline to announce service into Northwest Colorado via the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden.

The Dallas-headquartered airline announced Monday, Feb. 24, that it would begin serving the region with daily flights by the end of 2020, according to a news release. Initially, those flights will be connections from Denver International Airport.

Known as the nation’s largest domestic air carrier since 2003, Southwest will join Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue as the major carriers serving the airport in Hayden.

“Whether you’re a skier, snowboarder or just enjoy a winter wonderland, Steamboat Springs has something for everyone, and now you’ll be able to reach the region on Southwest with a short, easy flight from Denver,” Adam Decaire, Southwest’s vice president of network planning, said in the release.

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., which handles negotiations for the Hayden airport’s carriers, was excited about the announcement.

“What an ideal partner to bring more skiers and riders to experience Steamboat’s famous Champagne powder snow,” Ski Corp. President and COO Rob Perlman said.

Southwest said it will release additional information about its initial schedule and fares in the coming months.

The airline is known for allowing up to two free checked bags, with a pair of skis, a snowboard, set of poles or pair of boots counting as one checked bag.

