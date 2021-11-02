UPDATED: South Routt School Board race still separated by just 1 vote after final election night results

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 10:55 p.m. with final election night results.

The only contested race for a seat on the South Routt School Board of Education will remain contested a little bit longer with the two candidates separated by just one vote as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

At press time, Jeffery Clyncke’s 382 votes is edging out 381 for Stephanie Carolus for the District 6 seat. More results are anticipated, and the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office also has ballots left to cure with voters.

There are 102 ballots that need to be cured countywide, meaning something in the process of counting the ballot required follow up from the voter. They have eight days for this follow up. Another 20 votes have been held back to protect the identities of the cured voters, meaning 122 votes across the county are still uncounted.

An automatic recount is triggered if the difference between the vote totals are less than 0.5% of the winner’s total votes. With 382 votes, 0.5% represents about 1.9 votes, meaning a difference of two would put them beyond the recount threshold.

The District 6 seat was one of four up for reelection but was the only one with two candidates on the ballot, neither of them incumbents.

Current board members Lance Miles, Jamie Hoff and Colette Burris in Districts 1, 3 and 4, respectively, all were reelected in unopposed races.

One of the biggest tasks ahead for the new board is replacing current Superintendent Rim Watson, who is retiring after this school year.

