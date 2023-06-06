South Routt libraries taking signups for summer reading program
Activities through the South Routt Library District’s summer reading program, “All Together Now,” are open to children age 5-12 with prize drawings, story times and snacks.
Activities may include companion crafts, group games, art projects and more. Families are invited to join the Read-to-Me portion of the program as well.
Registration is ongoing with forms available at both libraries. For more information, call the Oak Creek Library at (970)-736-8371 or the Yampa Library at (970)-638-4654 or go to southroutt.colibraries.org/
All programs are free.
