South Routt libraries offer ‘Universe of Stories’ summer reading

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — South Routt libraries in Oak Creek and Yampa will launch the “Universe of Stories” summer reading program on Tuesdays for eight weeks beginning June 11 for children ages 5 to 12. The program will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Oak Creek Library and 10:30 a.m. at the Yampa Library. On June 11, the program at Oak Creek will start at 3:30 p.m. that week only.

Kids who register for the program will be exploring the planets, space, sun and moon through stories, crafts and interactive learning. Registration forms are available at southroutt.colibraries.org or at either library. Call the Oak Creek Library at 970-736-8371 or the Yampa Library at 970-638-4654 for more information.