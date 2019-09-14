South Routt football routs Justice, remains undefeated

The Soroco sideline celebrates a touchdown in a game against Sangre de Cristo on Saturday, September 7.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Scoring 62 points in the first half, the Soroco High School football team thrashed Justice High School 78-8 at home on Friday, Sept. 13.

Junior Kody Logan scored three touchdowns, accumulating 89 yards on the ground. Senior Jesse Koler ran into the end zone twice, racking up 93 rushing yards.

Three more scores came by way of the ground game, with touchdown carries from junior quarterback Tyler Wixom, freshman Bradley Hoskinson and sophomore Jed Kirby.

The two other scores occurred on special teams. Senior Gene Bracegirdle returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown, while junior Cutter Wiggins ran the same distance to earn his team six points on a kickoff return.

The Phoenix (0-2) scored their only touchdown in the second quarter.

The Rams (3-0) will next host Gilpin County on Friday, Sept. 27.

Soroco football Aug. 31: at South Park, W 34-8

at South Park, W 34-8 Sept. 7: vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14

vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14 Sept. 13: vs. Justice, W 78-8.

vs. Justice, W 78-8. Sept. 27: vs. Gilpin County, 6 p.m.

vs. Gilpin County, 6 p.m. Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, 7 p.m.

at Plateau Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: vs. Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

vs. Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: at Rangely, 7 p.m.

at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Nov. 1: at Hayden, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Soroco 78, Justice 8

J 0 8 0 0 — 8

S 38 24 8 8 — 78

STAT LEADERS:

PASSING: S, Tyler Wixom 2-3, 63 yards.

RUSHING: S, Jesse Koler 7-93, 2 TDs; Kody Logan 7-89, 3 TDs; Bradley Hoskinson 3-79, TD; Wixom 1-7, TD; Jed Kirby 1-5, TD; Joey McLaughlin 2-27; Jonathan Jerome 1-9; Spencer Ashley 1-3.

RECEIVING: S, Koler 2-63.