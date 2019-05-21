South Routt County water users meeting slated for Wednesday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Representatives from the Colorado Division of Water Resources, Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, U.S. Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a water users meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Soroco High School in Oak Creek.

The agenda will address the agencies specific roles regarding authority and responsibilities associated with administration, management and oversight of water matters in the Morrison Creek, Oak Creek and other tributary drainages above Stagecoach Reservoir.

All water users are encouraged to attend. The Soroco FFA Chapter helped organize the event.