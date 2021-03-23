South Dakota police arrest man after he makes threats against Steamboat, Routt County officials

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs man was arrested Tuesday after he made threats against city and county officials, according to local authorities.

David Caddell, 48, is currently being held by authorities on a felony warrant following his arrest in Brookings, South Dakota, located north of Sioux Falls on the state’s east side.

Caddell had sent numerous harassing emails and phone calls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to officials with the city of Steamboat Springs, Routt County, the editor of Steamboat Pilot & Today, Pilot & Today news staff and law enforcement. An email he sent March 5 included a threat to kill Tim Corrigan, chairperson of the county’s board of commissioners.

Caddell’s grievances have stemmed from the restrictions and mandates imposed in response to the pandemic.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers initially obtained an arrest warrant March 6, though Caddell was not at his Dream Island home when officers went to arrest him, according to Police Chief Cory Christensen. Christensen said it appeared Caddell had fled the area. He was later believed to be in South Dakota.

Caddell is believed to have committed two felonies, including attempting to influence a public official, a Class 4 felony, and stalking, a Class 5 felony, according to an arrest warrant filed with the 14th Judicial District Court.

In an email to Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins, Caddell says, “Now, it is war, and my only purpose is to make your lives as much as a living hell as you are making for me and the other residents of Routt County.” He went on to call Wiggins “Enemy No. 1” and a traitor.

Caddell also contacted Corrigan’s wife and daughter, saying, “Corrigan will be executed for treason.” He made similar threats via voicemail messages to newspaper staff.

“I’d like to express myself and my family’s gratitude to the Steamboat Springs Police Department and law enforcement authorities in Colorado and South Dakota for the detainment of this suspect,” Corrigan said. “I support every citizen’s right to protest and strenuously object to actions taken by government officials. That right does not extend to threats and harassment.

“Fortunately this is an isolated incident and does not represent the way folks in Routt County conduct themselves.”

Officers with the Brookings Police Department located Caddell Tuesday and took him into custody. He is currently being held in the Brookings County Detention Center.

“It is my understanding that he was arrested without incident,” Christensen said in an email Tuesday. “This was a combined effort of Steamboat Springs Police Department, our State CIAC (Colorado Information Analysis Center) and authorities in South Dakota.”

It is not currently known if or when Caddell will be extradited back to Routt County, Christensen said.

