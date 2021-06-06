Sounds resembling fireworks or gunshots: The Record for Saturday, June 5

Saturday, June 5, 2021

12:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:13 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a bear near the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

9:38 a.m. Steamboat officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received separate reports of loud sounds, resembling gunshots or fireworks, with the first report to the police coming from near the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

11:06 a.m. Officers took a report of an animal bite near the 200 block of James Street in Steamboat Springs.

12:41 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of an injured hiker on the trail to King Solomon Falls in North Routt. The hiker was airlifted out of the backcountry after a lengthy rescue in a remote part of the county.

6:52 p.m. Deputies investigated the report of an illegal burn near mile marker 143 on U.S. Highway 40 on the way up the eastern side of Rabbit Ears Pass.

7:39 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported theft near Balsam Court in Steamboat Springs.

Total incidents: 62

• Steamboat officers responded to 48 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.