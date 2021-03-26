Sotheby’s Steamboat welcomes new broker associate

Tatiana McCalla



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tatiana McCalla has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate with The Vanatta Group.

Although she was born in Denver, McCalla spent her childhood growing up in a small town outside of Atlanta, Georgia, before moving back to the mountains of Colorado more than 10 years ago. When she left Georgia for Colorado, she first settled in Basalt but now calls Steamboat home.

“Tatiana is such a welcome addition to my team,” said Pam Vanatta, owner/broker at Steamboat Sotheby’s, in a news release. “She brings a delightful energy to the group, connects with people easily and is a great communicator, all of which will serve real estate clients well. We look forward to her success with the company.”

As a young adult starting her professional career, McCalla was a competitive golfer.

Outside of work, McCalla enjoys time with her husband, Taylor, an architect, and their dog Bodie, hiking, fishing, camping, biking and golfing.