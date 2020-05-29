Sotheby’s International announces new affiliation in Mexican market

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sotheby’s International Realty network has formed a collaboration with Mexico’s leading business publications, Expansión, to showcase 45,000 of its listings to prospective homebuyers on its new, multi-lingual real estate portal.

The affiliation will allow Steamboat Sotheby’s to market properties to Mexican buyers. Sotheby’s International Realty will maintain exclusivity for the real estate portal for one year.

“This relationship is an exciting tool for Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty’s clientele and a key component to our overall marketing strategy for the homes we represent in the Steamboat market,” said owner/broker Pam Vanatta in a news release.

“Steamboat Springs and Colorado continue to generate interest from the Mexican market, and the affiliation enables our firm to showcase our listings to an international audience of well-qualified buyers, which provides our agents with a fantastic opportunity and offers our clients a new and effective way to position their homes,” Vanatta added.