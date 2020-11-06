Sotheby’s community fund awards grants

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund recently completed its fall 2020 grant cycle, awarding $15,000 to Routt County nonprofit organizations.

Since its inception in 2017, the fund has contributed more than $75,000 to 57 different organizations and programs. This cycle represented the largest amount of donations the fund has been able to provide since it began.

“In its three-year history, the Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund has made a tangible difference in the well-being of Routt County residents,” said Yampa Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Tim Wohlgenant in a news release. “We are honored to partner with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty in helping direct these funds where they are most needed.”

Fall 2020 grant funding was awarded to:

• Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide

• Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, supervised visitation services

• Partners in Routt County, community-based mentoring program

• Yampa Valley Autism Program, teen social skill group sessions and sibling support group sessions

• Integrated Community, learning box program

• Totally Kids, Inc., extended hours program

• Young Tracks, tuition assistance program

• Come As You Are, Franklin Covey workshop

• Northwest Colorado Aid, Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project

• Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Youth Leadership Forum

• Routt County Search & Rescue, new rescue vehicle funding

• Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, adaptive PE program

• Routt County Council on Aging, group meal delivery program

For more information about the fund, call 970-879-8100 or steamboatsir.com/eng.