Sotheby’s community fund awards grants
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund recently completed its fall 2020 grant cycle, awarding $15,000 to Routt County nonprofit organizations.
Since its inception in 2017, the fund has contributed more than $75,000 to 57 different organizations and programs. This cycle represented the largest amount of donations the fund has been able to provide since it began.
“In its three-year history, the Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund has made a tangible difference in the well-being of Routt County residents,” said Yampa Valley Community Foundation Executive Director Tim Wohlgenant in a news release. “We are honored to partner with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty in helping direct these funds where they are most needed.”
Fall 2020 grant funding was awarded to:
• Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide
• Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, supervised visitation services
• Partners in Routt County, community-based mentoring program
• Yampa Valley Autism Program, teen social skill group sessions and sibling support group sessions
• Integrated Community, learning box program
• Totally Kids, Inc., extended hours program
• Young Tracks, tuition assistance program
• Come As You Are, Franklin Covey workshop
• Northwest Colorado Aid, Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project
• Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Youth Leadership Forum
• Routt County Search & Rescue, new rescue vehicle funding
• Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, adaptive PE program
• Routt County Council on Aging, group meal delivery program
For more information about the fund, call 970-879-8100 or steamboatsir.com/eng.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User