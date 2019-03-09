Sotheby’s broker associate awarded RENE certification

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Carol Moore, broker associate at Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty, has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert — RENE — certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country. The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute and is an official certification of the National Association of Realtors. To earn the certification, Moore had to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics.