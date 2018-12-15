Soroco wrestling takes home top placings at West Grand

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Soroco wrestling competed at the West Grand Invitational this weekend.

Jace Logan, 170, took first place overall and was voted most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Gene Bracegirdle, 132, claimed second overall. Tristan Singer, 195, placed second and Jesse Amrein, 182, took third.

