Soroco wrestling plays host to open its season

Wrestling in the 144-pound weight class, Hayden sophomore Triston Day, left, faces Soroco junior Aiden George at the Soroco tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Oak Creek. Day finished second in the weight class and George was third.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kicking off its wrestling season, Soroco hosted its home tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10, with all Routt County high schools in attendance.

It was the Hayden Tigers that put up the strongest local performance on the back of Chase Preston’s win at 113 pounds and Cody Hawn’s undefeated day at 190. Hayden also had several third-place finishes to score 161 points as a team and earn second in the tournament.

The Sailors and Rams also displayed strong performances including Steamboat’s Cole Muhme who defeated Eagle Valley’s Logan Haffele by way of fall in 1 minute and 12 seconds, earning him a spot in the 126-pound final.

Muhme would go on to lose that final round to a different Eagle Valley opponent, Robert Cole Good, in a tight 7-6 decision.

Soroco’s top boys finisher was Aiden George who took third with a forfeit victory.

The Ram’s biggest stars of the day came on the women’s side. Makala Iacovetto earned second following an incredible day with a 4-1 record.

Larhae Whaley dazzled the crowd to start her season winning all three rounds by fall in the 115-pound weight class.

Soroco Boys Wrestling Tournament Team Results

1. North Fork 190.0. 2. Hayden 161.0. 3. Eagle Valley 106.0. 4. North Fork JV 106.0. 5. Steamboat Springs 99.0. 6. Rangely 98.0. 7. Middle Park 60.0. 8. West Grand 60.0. 9. Battle Mountain 55.5. 10. North Park 42.0. 11. Soroco 24.0. 12. Basalt 22.0. 13. Mountain Valley 9.0. 14. The Classical Academy 0.0.

Soroco Girls Wrestling Tournament Team Results

1. Moffat County 131.5. 2. Basalt 59.0. 3. Middle Park 59.0. 4. North Fork 51.0. 5. Soroco 38.0. 6. West Grand 31.0. 7. Rifle 29.5. 8. Eagle Valley 15.0. 9. Battle Mountain 13.0. 10. Mountain Valley 10.0. 11. Olathe 0.0. 12. Steamboat Springs 0.0.

Boys Individual Results

106: Kevin Parra, SS, dec. Lolo Garcia, Mountain Valley, 11-4. 3rd: Parra, SS, fall Ryker Gallob, North Fork, 4:16.

113: Kalob More, H, fall Mitch Finlayson, North Fork, 2:02. Kaleb Young, SS, fall Wyatt Powell, H, 1:41. 3rd: More, H, maj. dec. Young, SS, 14-6. Chase Preston, H, fall More, H, 2:51. 1st: Preston, H, fall Aydan Christian, Rangely, 2:46.

120: Henry Hovet, Eagle Valley, SD Danek DeMorat, H, 6-4. Colton Melland, SS, fall Nicholas Rainville, Battle Mountain, 2:27. 3rd: Melland, SS, fall Henry Hovet, Eagle Valley, 4:43.

126: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Logan Haffele, Eagle Valley, 1:12. 1st: Robert Cole Good, Eagle Valley, dec. Muhme, SS, 7-6.

132: Brylan Cotton, North Fork, fall William Reilley, SS, 2:07. Owen Miller, H, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 1:19. 3rd: Treyvan Stevens, North Fork, maj. dec. Miller, H, 11-0.

138: Luca Shafer, Basalt, fall Aslan Armstrong, SS, 2:27. Caden Moore, SS, fall Zane Garcia, Basalt, 3:28. Tristan Telck, North Park, fall Moore, SS, 4:57.

144: Zach Battles, North Park, fall Maliki Zamora, S, 2:08. Colin Zadra, Rangely, fall Carmine Mallozzi, S, 0:19. Aiden George, S, dec. Joe Probst, West Grand, 5-3. Triston Day, H, fall Peyton Armstrong, North Fork, 5:08. 3rd: Aiden George, S, For. Liam Loff, Eagle Valley, 4-2. 1st: Lane Stroh, North Fork, dec. Day, H, 10-9.

150: Wyatt Hammer, SS, fall Randy Del Cid Sosa, Basalt, 1:25. Jaime Sanchez, Rangely, dec. Hammer, SS, 10-3. Cameron Campbell, H, fall Nathan Leeper, Eagle Valley, 2:40. 3rd: Campbell, H, fall Sanchez, Rangely, 2:22.

157: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Gunner Rice, Eagle Valley, 1:55. 3rd: Hager, H, dec. Varian Villalobos, West Grand, 9-4.

165: Diego Juarez, Eagle Valley, fall Conley Valora, H, 4:48. Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Juarez, Eagle Valley, 1:59. Logan Silva, H, fall Dash Duksa, S, 2:52. John Bene, H, fall Duksa, S, 5:31. 3rd: Rodgers, SS, dec. Silva, H, 8-4. 1st: Tyson Vasquez, Battle Mountain, fall Bene, H, 2:32.

175: J.D. Case, H, fall Tommy Weber, H, 4:45. Case, H, fall Cohen Vanderbosch, SS, 0:58. Henry Dismuke, SS, fall Aaron Douglas, S, 0:36. 3rd: Case, H, fall, Dismuke, SS, 4:39.

190: Jackson Steinle, West Grand, fall Ethan Lozano, S, 0:47. Kasen LeBleu, Rangely, dec. Sofian Alnejdawi, SS, 5-1. Steinle, West Grand, dec. Alnejdawi, SS, 3-2. Cody Hawn, H, fall Eli Broady, Middle Park, 2:30. 1st: Hawn, H, fall LeBleu, Rangely, 3:14.

285: Jaxon Torsell, Rangely, fall Aaron Fuentes, H, 1:30. Jacob Barr, Middle Park, fall Fuentes, H, 1:21.

Girls Individual Results

105: Makala Lacovetto, S, fall Hiliana Herrera, Moffat County, 1:35. 1st: Adriana Price, Moffat County, fall Lacovetto, S, 1:37.

115: Larhae Whaley, S, fall Emily Reedy, North Fork, 1:20. 1st: Whaley, S, fall Mikah Vasquez, Moffat County, 0:33.

