Soroco volleyball wins weekend matches
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team boosted its record to 12-6 with a pair of weekend wins over conference opponent Rangely and Moffat County.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the Rams swept the Panthers 3-0 on the road with set scores 25-20, 25-20 and 25-15. The victory moves Soroco to 3-7 against Western Slope opponents.
Three days later, the Rams hosted Moffat County and fought for five sets. The Bulldogs won the longest set of the evening, 28-26 to start off the night. Soroco answered with a 26-24 win in set two before Moffat County retaliated with a 25-20 win in the third frame.
In the most divided set yet, the Rams won 25-9 to tie the night at two sets a pair. Soroco sealed the dramatic win with a 15-12 victory in the fifth set.
Friday, Oct. 18
Soroco 3, Rangely 0
SO 25 25 25 — 3
R 20 20 15 — 0
Monday, Oct. 21
Soroco 3, Moffat County 2
MC 28 24 25 9 12 — 2
SO 26 26 20 25 15 — 3
- Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1
- Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0
- Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0
- Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0
- Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2
- Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1
- Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0
- Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0
- Oct. 3: at Hayden, L 3-2
- Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 3-0
- Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0
- Oct. 12: vs. Paonia, W 3-1
- Oct. 18: at Rangely
- Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
- Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
- Oct. 26: vs. Meeker
