Soroco volleyball wins weekend matches

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team boosted its record to 12-6 with a pair of weekend wins over conference opponent Rangely and Moffat County.

On Friday, Oct. 18, the Rams swept the Panthers 3-0 on the road with set scores 25-20, 25-20 and 25-15. The victory moves Soroco to 3-7 against Western Slope opponents.

Three days later, the Rams hosted Moffat County and fought for five sets. The Bulldogs won the longest set of the evening, 28-26 to start off the night. Soroco answered with a 26-24 win in set two before Moffat County retaliated with a 25-20 win in the third frame.

In the most divided set yet, the Rams won 25-9 to tie the night at two sets a pair. Soroco sealed the dramatic win with a 15-12 victory in the fifth set.

Friday, Oct. 18

Soroco 3, Rangely 0

SO 25 25 25 — 3

R 20 20 15 — 0

Monday, Oct. 21

Soroco 3, Moffat County 2

MC 28 24 25 9 12 — 2

SO 26 26 20 25 15 — 3

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0

Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0 Oct. 3: at Hayden, L 3-2

at Hayden, L 3-2 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 3-0

at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0

vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0 Oct. 12: vs. Paonia, W 3-1

vs. Paonia, W 3-1 Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.