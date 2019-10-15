Soroco volleyball wins over Paonia for first time since 2011

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Wrapping up homecoming week at Soroco High School, the Rams volleyball team defeated both conference opponents that came to town.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Soroco defeated Hotchkiss 3-0. The Rams emerged victorious 25-21 in set one, before taking set two in a more dominant fashion, 25-15. Set three went to the Rams as well, 25-18.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Paonia won one set. Soroco opened the match with a 25-23 win, and the Eagles countered with a win by the same score in set two.

Set three was all Soroco, which won 25-13. The final frame was slightly closer, but the girls in maroon prevailed, taking it 25-18 to top the Eagles for the first time in eight years.

In 2018, Paonia defeated Soroco 3-2, and the previous year saw the Eagles sweep the Rams 3-0.

“(I’m) super proud of the way the girls played and their mental change,” Soroco head coach Jeannie Jo Logan said. “Their play is more consistent, and their confidence in themselves and teammates has gone up tremendously!”

The Rams are now 10-6 overall and 6-3 against 2A Western Slope opponents. Additionally, Soroco sits at 29th in the RPI standings.

Soroco has four games remaining in the regular season, including three homes games on Oct. 21, 25 and 26.

Friday, Oct. 11

Soroco 3, Hotchkiss 0

H 21 15 18 — 0

SO 25 25 25 — 3

Saturday, Oct. 12

Soroco 3, Paonia 1

P 23 25 13 18 — 1

SO 25 23 25 25 — 3

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0

Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0 Oct. 3: at Hayden, L 3-2

at Hayden, L 3-2 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 3-0

at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0

vs. Hotchkiss, W 3-0 Oct. 12: vs. Paonia, W 3-1

vs. Paonia, W 3-1 Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.