Soroco volleyball sweeps Lake County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a sweep of Lake County, the Soroco volleyball team extended its record to 4-0 overall.

The Rams won the first two sets 25-21 over the Panthers before sealing the victory with a 25-16 set win.

The season continues on Sept. 10 as Soroco travels to Vail Mountain for the first conference matchup of the year.

Soroco volleyball Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyoming) 3-1

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain

at Vail Mountain Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.

vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14: at Vail Christian

at Vail Christian Sept. 17: vs. North Park

vs. North Park Sept. 20: vs. Caprock

vs. Caprock Sept. 28: Simla Tournament

Simla Tournament Oct. 3: at Hayden

at Hayden Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley

at Plateau Valley Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss

vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia

vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

Soroco 3, Lake County 0

SO 25 25 25

LC 21 21 16