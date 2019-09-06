 Soroco volleyball sweeps Lake County | SteamboatToday.com

Soroco volleyball sweeps Lake County

News | September 6, 2019

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a sweep of Lake County, the Soroco volleyball team extended its record to 4-0 overall.

The Rams won the first two sets 25-21 over the Panthers before sealing the victory with a 25-16 set win.

The season continues on Sept. 10 as Soroco travels to Vail Mountain for the first conference matchup of the year.

Soroco volleyball

  • Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyoming) 3-1
  • Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0
  • Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain
  • Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 14: at Vail Christian
  • Sept. 17: vs. North Park
  • Sept. 20: vs. Caprock
  • Sept. 28: Simla Tournament
  • Oct. 3: at Hayden
  • Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley
  • Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss
  • Oct. 12: vs. Paonia
  • Oct. 18: at Rangely
  • Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
  • Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
  • Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

Soroco 3, Lake County 0
SO 25 25 25
LC 21 21 16

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more