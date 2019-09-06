Soroco volleyball sweeps Lake County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a sweep of Lake County, the Soroco volleyball team extended its record to 4-0 overall.
The Rams won the first two sets 25-21 over the Panthers before sealing the victory with a 25-16 set win.
The season continues on Sept. 10 as Soroco travels to Vail Mountain for the first conference matchup of the year.
Soroco volleyball
- Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyoming) 3-1
- Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0
- Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain
- Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14: at Vail Christian
- Sept. 17: vs. North Park
- Sept. 20: vs. Caprock
- Sept. 28: Simla Tournament
- Oct. 3: at Hayden
- Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley
- Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss
- Oct. 12: vs. Paonia
- Oct. 18: at Rangely
- Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
- Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
- Oct. 26: vs. Meeker
Soroco 3, Lake County 0
SO 25 25 25
LC 21 21 16
