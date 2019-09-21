Soroco volleyball sweeps Caprock Academy at home
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winning all three sets by nine points or more, the Soroco High School volleyball team swept Caprock Academy from home on Friday, Sept. 20.
The Rams won set one 25-16 before stunning the Eagles 25-12 in the second set. The final frame sealed the victory as Soroco won 25-14.
Soroco is now 7-2 overall and 3-2 against regional opponents. The team travels to the Simla tournament on the 29th before traveling to Hayden for a rivalry game on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Friday, Sept. 20
Soroco 3, Caprock Academy 0
CA 16 12 14
SO 25 25 25
- Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1
- Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0
- Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0
- Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0
- Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2
- Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1
- Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0
- Sept. 28: Simla Tournament
- Oct. 3: at Hayden
- Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley
- Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss
- Oct. 12: vs. Paonia
- Oct. 18: at Rangely
- Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
- Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
- Oct. 26: vs. Meeker
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
