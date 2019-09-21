 Soroco volleyball sweeps Caprock Academy at home | SteamboatToday.com

News | September 21, 2019

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winning all three sets by nine points or more, the Soroco High School volleyball team swept Caprock Academy from home on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Rams won set one 25-16 before stunning the Eagles 25-12 in the second set. The final frame sealed the victory as Soroco won 25-14.

Soroco is now 7-2 overall and 3-2 against regional opponents. The team travels to the Simla tournament on the 29th before traveling to Hayden for a rivalry game on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Friday, Sept. 20
Soroco 3, Caprock Academy 0
CA 16 12 14
SO 25 25 25

Soroco Rams volleyball schedule
  • Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1
  • Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0
  • Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0
  • Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0
  • Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2
  • Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1
  • Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0
  • Sept. 28: Simla Tournament
  • Oct. 3: at Hayden
  • Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley
  • Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss
  • Oct. 12: vs. Paonia
  • Oct. 18: at Rangely
  • Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
  • Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
  • Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

