Soroco volleyball sweeps Caprock Academy at home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winning all three sets by nine points or more, the Soroco High School volleyball team swept Caprock Academy from home on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Rams won set one 25-16 before stunning the Eagles 25-12 in the second set. The final frame sealed the victory as Soroco won 25-14.

Soroco is now 7-2 overall and 3-2 against regional opponents. The team travels to the Simla tournament on the 29th before traveling to Hayden for a rivalry game on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Friday, Sept. 20

Soroco 3, Caprock Academy 0

CA 16 12 14

SO 25 25 25

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament

Simla Tournament Oct. 3: at Hayden

at Hayden Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley

at Plateau Valley Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss

vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia

vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

