Soroco volleyball surges late for win over North Park
Welcoming North Park to Oak Creek, Soroco girls volleyball battled through five sets to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Losing the opening set, the Rams battled back to win the second and fourth sets of the match, forcing a 15-point tiebreaker.
Soroco fought hard to come out on top 15-12 in the tie-breaking set, earning the Rams’ first win since Sept. 2.
The Rams hope to build off this win and start a streak, beginning with a home game against Plateau Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Soroco 3, North Park 2
S: 18 25 19 25 15
NP: 25 14 25 20 12
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.