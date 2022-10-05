Soroco volleyball surges late for win over North Park

Junior Anna Rushton dives for the ball in a Soroco volleyball game against Grand Valley on Sept. 9, 2022. Soroco took its second season win on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and hopes to spark a hot streak with only seven games remaining on the schedule.

Welcoming North Park to Oak Creek, Soroco girls volleyball battled through five sets to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Losing the opening set, the Rams battled back to win the second and fourth sets of the match, forcing a 15-point tiebreaker.

Soroco fought hard to come out on top 15-12 in the tie-breaking set, earning the Rams’ first win since Sept. 2.

The Rams hope to build off this win and start a streak, beginning with a home game against Plateau Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Soroco 3, North Park 2

S: 18 25 19 25 15

NP: 25 14 25 20 12

Freshman Kolbie Pierce puts a ball down for a Rams point at a Soroco volleyball game against Grand Valley on Sept. 9, 2022.

Senior Shelby Geiger passes to the front from the back row in the first set of a Soroco volleyball match against Grand Valley on Sept. 9, 2022.

The Soroco volleyball team celebrates an opening set victory in a match against Grand Valley on Sept. 9, 2022. Soroco fell 3-1 to Grand Valley.

